Firefighters are making some progress as they battle the South Fire, which has burned about 819 acres in the Lytle Creek area and is 10 percent contained as of the morning of Aug. 28, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
Nine homes have been destroyed and one residential structure has been damaged due to the wildfire. Eleven outbuildings have been destroyed and two have been damaged. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Evacuations remain in place for 600 structures and 1,000 residents along Lytle Creek Road, including side roads, from Duncan Canyon Road to its termination at Stockton Flats Road. Road closures are still in effect, including for Sierra Avenue between Lytle Creek Road and the Interstate 15 Freeway (although the gas stations are open).
The fire erupted on Aug. 25 in the 4400 block of Duncan Canyon Road, just north of Fontana, near I-15.
“Overnight, firefighters took advantage of minimal fire activity by continuing to improve containment lines and mop up,” said Zach Behrens, the public affairs officer for the Forest Service. “Humidity recovery was minimal and brief; however, much progress continues to be made on containing this fire.
“Utility workers and other personnel continue to mitigate hazards along the narrow roadway of Lytle Creek Road, and there is much work to be done to ensure containment lines will hold.”
A new forest closure order is in effect for the fire’s area and recreational sites. Members of the public may be cited if they enter the area, Behrens said.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a minor injury. There have been no other reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Firefighters will be challenged by 100 degree heat this weekend (April 28-29).
“High temperatures are expected in the triple digits and humidity in the low teens, which will continue to dry out vegetation, further compounded by winds out of the south,” Behrens said.
