San Bernardino County on March 24 reported its first death associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Earlier in the day, the county reported 31 total cases. Seven additional cases have been confirmed since then, which brings the total case count to 38.
The patient who died was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions, the county said in a news release.
"Our hearts go out to this gentleman's loved ones," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "This is a sad milestone in our county's fight against this global pandemic. This loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.
"Public Health extends our deepest sympathies to the individual's loved ones in the aftermath of this tragedy," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the San Bernardino County acting health officer. "In these unsettled times, it is clear that the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone could have COVID-19 and unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are appealing to everyone who possibly can to stay safe at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.