Fitness centers, places of worship, malls, and hair salons and barbershops in San Bernardino County are now required to close their indoor operations, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 13.
Newsom's declaration, which also includes offices for non-critical sectors and personal care services, came in response to a large increase recently in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The restrictions were announced for 30 counties statewide.
"We have to work together to crush this curve and slow the spread of COVID-19," Newsom said on Facebook.
Newsom and state health officials have been frustrated by the inability to control the number of coronavirus infections.
After the shutdown in March, the state had been gradually opening up several sectors, but now the same sectors are having to shut down again. Previously, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card rooms had to close.
"Remember: your actions can literally save lives," Newsom said. "Limit mixing with people outside your household. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice physical distancing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.