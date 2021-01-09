Five more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Jan. 9.
There have been a total of 165 Fontana residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began early in 2020.
Overall, 30,002 persons from Fontana have been infected with the coronavirus as of Jan. 9.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 224,350 cases and 1,520 deaths.
San Bernardino County has become one of the hot spots for COVID-19 in the United States because of the tens of thousands of cases which have been reported in the past two months. Los Angeles County and Riverside County are also among the counties most affected by the pandemic in the nation.
Health officials, worried about the substantial increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, continue to plead with residents to follow the oft-repeated health guidelines and comply with the resulting stay-at-home orders which have been implemented by the state.
"As COVID-19 continues its spread, we all must remain vigilant," the county said in a statement. "The changes we have had to make to routines and daily life are extremely hard, but we must stop the spread with all the steps we have learned over the last year -- wearing a mask; distancing; washing our hands and getting tested."
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana: Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street, and the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.