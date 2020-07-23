Five more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health reported on July 23.
This was the highest one-day total of COVID-19 deaths that Fontana has experienced. A total of 33 Fontana residents have died since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Fontana has 3,298 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of July 23, the second-highest total of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 4,172 cases.
Overall, San Bernardino County's case total is 26,185, and 358 people have died.
A total of 222,911 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 11.7 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
