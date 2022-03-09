The Fontana City Council will be considering three draft map proposals for redistricting purposes.
Over the objections of Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, the City Council decided on March 8 to direct staff to bring back draft maps 103, 104, and 402 to the regularly scheduled meeting on March 22 for further review. Two other maps were rejected.
The map proposals can be viewed at this website: https://www.fontana.org/3432/Redistricting-2021
Every 10 years, district boundaries must be redrawn so that each district is about equal in population.
This process is designed to ensure that each of the four Fontana City Council members represents about the same number of constituents (the vote for the fifth member, the mayor, is city-wide). Redistricting will affect future elections, starting with the one this November.
A final decision on the map that will be used in Fontana must be made by April 17.
Councilmembers said on March 8 that they will not consider map 101 or map 401, which were proposals that kept all of the southern area of Fontana in one district. In contrast, maps 103, 104, and 402 all divide southern Fontana into two districts.
Several speakers at the public hearing said they were in favor of map 401.
