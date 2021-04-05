Fontana is continuing to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus.
Fontana had a total of 39,316 cases of COVID-19 as of April 5, according to the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.
This represents an increase of less than 600 cases over the past month, which is highly encouraging considering that on many occasions in November, December, and January, hundreds of cases were reported each day.
The county said that 488 Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus.
Overall, the county had 291,727 cases and 4,128 deaths as of April 5.
“We have seen a steady decline in all the key metrics, including hospitalizations, and that decline should persist as we continue vaccinating more and more residents every week,” said Corwin Porter, who was the county's public health director.
County officials are still urging residents to get tested. Free testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
