Fontana continues to see a troubling rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.
A total of 14,257 COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths have been reported in Fontana since the pandemic began earlier this year, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Dec. 7.
In just the past seven days (since the start of December), there have been 1,446 cases and seven deaths.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 107,928 cases and 1,188 deaths, the Department of Public Health said on Dec. 7.
The number of coronavirus infections has skyrocketed in recent weeks throughout Southern California, and as a result, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order which is scheduled to last three weeks.
San Bernardino County health officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Due to an increased demand in COVID-19 testing, walk-ins are no longer accepted at the testing sites at this time. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
