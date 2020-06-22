There have now been more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Fontana, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
Fontana has 1,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the third-highest total of any city in the county, as of June 23.
The City of San Bernardino has 1,646 cases, by far the most of any city in the county. Chino has 1,244 cases.
Seventeen Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus as of June 23. A total of 234 deaths have been reported in the county. Even though the number of cases continues to rise steadily, there has been only one COVID-19 death reported in the county in the past week.
----- FREE TESTING for COVID-19 is taking place at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana and will be extended through July 31, the city announced.
The testing, which is conducted in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This is a walk-up testing event inside the Jessie Turner Center and is not a drive-through event.
All testing will be conducted by appointment only. Persons are urged to arrive by their specified appointment time.
No symptoms are required. Clients are required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Appointments can be made by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
