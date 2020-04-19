Fontana has 155 coronavirus cases, the second-highest total of any city in San Bernardino County, as of April 20.
Fontana is the second-most populous city in the county, with more than 210,000 residents.
The City of San Bernardino, which is the most populous city, has seen its number of cases rise dramatically in recent days and now has 159, the most in the county.
Yucaipa has 148 cases, including dozens at one nursing facility. Rancho Cucamonga has 83 cases, Chino 77, Redlands 73, and Chino Hills 51.
Overall in the county, there are 1,406 cases and 60 deaths associated with COVID-19 as of April 20, county officials said.
A total of 13,438 patients have been tested, and 10.5 percent of them tested positive, the county said.
On April 14, Mayor Acquanetta Warren adjourned the regular Fontana City Council meeting in memory of all of the persons throughout the world who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
"I have three friends at this point, who I am aware of, who have lost their lives, and I've been telling their families that we are all praying for them," she said at the meeting.
She said that she has been keeping close tabs on the number of coronavirus cases that are being confirmed in Fontana.
"Our cases are going up, and we anticipated that because of testing, but we are still not getting the figures for recovery, and we'll be getting that information soon," she said.
