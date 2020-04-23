Four Fontana residents have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to statistics released on April 24 by San Bernardino County officials.
Overall in the county, 80 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
As of April 24, San Bernardino County had 1,666 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the number of cases had been doubling once every 8.7 days, the county said.
Fontana had 197 confirmed cases, the highest total of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino had 177 cases.
The county revealed a new and expanded dashboard which is providing more details about coronavirus and its spread in the county. Data used to produce the dashboard is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health.
The dashboard can be accessed at http://sbcovid19.com/
The county also provides a hotline for general information and resources. This hotline number is (909) 387-3911 and is accessible Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for medical calls; people who are feeling sick are urged to call their health care providers or 9-1-1. For questions about social services, call 2-1-1.
