The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana has risen to 2,108, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the city has increased to 24, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on July 9.
Fontana's case total has gone up sharply in recent weeks, and 107 new cases were reported on July 9.
The county's first coronavirus case was reported at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana on March 15. Then, three months passed before the Fontana total reached 1,000 on June 22. But it has taken less than three weeks since then for the city to surpass the 2,000 mark.
Fontana has the second-highest case number of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 2,868 cases.
Overall, the county has 17,414 cases and 304 deaths associated with the coronavirus as of July 9. About 9,466 residents have been projected to have recovered from the illness.
A total of 169,876 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate has gone up to 10.3 percent. Also, 17,495 persons have taken a serology test, and the positivity rate is 0.95 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
