Twenty-three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Fontana as of April 1, according to statistics released by San Bernardino County.
The county overall has a total of 254 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths.
Yucaipa has the most coronavirus cases with 60. Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana both have 23 cases.
The complete list can be seen on the county's COVID-19 dashboard at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
"The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county," said County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents of cities that are listed should not panic and feel the need to go somewhere else. I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread."
The city data that has been added recently is intended to represent the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized, Gustafson said. Cities and communities not listed have zero confirmed cases.
Those who view the data should also keep in mind that residence data is based on information contained on lab slips that accompany test results, Gustafson said. In some cases, that information might pertain the hospital where a patient is being treated, a detention facility where a patient is being held, or something else. Sometimes that information is corrected, which would account for fluctuations in the numbers.
The dashboard was launched on March 26 to provide a visual representation the COVID-19 pandemic within the county, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, patients tested, patients that tested negative, and confirmed cases by gender and by age groups.
