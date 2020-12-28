Fontana has had 25,155 coronavirus cases and 157 deaths as of Dec. 29, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Thousands of new cases have been reported in the city in the past month as the health crisis continues to worsen.
In San Bernardino County overall, there have been 191,087 cases and 1,438 deaths as of Dec. 29.
Because of the recent spike in cases, there is presently no ICU bed availability at any hospitals in the county, health officials said.
Officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana:
• Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street;
• Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Due to an increased demand in testing, walk-ins are no longer accepted at the testing sites at this time. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
