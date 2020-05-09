Ten Fontana residents have died because of the coronavirus, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Overall in the county, 114 persons have died from COVID-19 as of May 10.
Fontana has 339 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The City of San Bernardino has the most cases with 379. Chino has 363 cases, which presumably is such a high total because that city's count includes 289 persons who were infected at the California Institute for Men.
Fontana's total includes six cases at Laurel Convalescent Hospital.
Overall, the county has 2,902 cases as of May 10, and the number of cases has doubled once every 12.1 days.
A total of 30,632 persons have been tested for coronavirus in the county, and 9.7 percent of those persons were infected.
The county's Department of Public Health will be conducting a coronavirus testing event in Fontana on Tuesday, May 12. The community drive-through event will take place at Auto Club Speedway, 9300 Cherry Avenue. The event is open to San Bernardino County residents by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the county's COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
