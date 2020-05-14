Fontana has 369 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County on May 14.
Overall in the county, there are 3,198 cases and 139 deaths.
San Bernardino has the most cases of any city with 411, followed by Chino (389) and Fontana. No other cities in the county had more than 300 cases.
Yucaipa has 24 deaths related to coronavirus, the most in the county. Redlands has 19 deaths, Ontario has 13, and Colton and Fontana each have 11.
A total of 33,348 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, and 9.6 percent of those patients have been infected.
The number of cases has gradually increased over the past two months, and the number of tests has also gradually gone up.
Testing is now open to all San Bernardino County residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
