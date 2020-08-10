Fontana has 4,896 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths as of Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The county made a correction in its daily report total, reducing the number of deaths from 58 to 57.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 37,315 cases and 549 deaths.
A total of 289,087 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 12.9 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 31. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
