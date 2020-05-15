Fontana now has 401 cases of coronavirus and 13 associated deaths, according to statistics released by San Bernardino County on May 16.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 3,463 cases and 155 deaths.
Chino has 501 cases, the most of any city in San Bernardino County, because of a major outbreak at the California Institute for Men. A total of 385 San Bernardino County residents have been infected with the virus because of that outbreak.
The City of San Bernardino has 438 cases.
A total of 38,103 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, and 9.1 percent of those patients have been infected.
The number of cases has gradually increased over the past two months, and the number of tests has also gradually gone up.
Testing is now open to all San Bernardino County residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.