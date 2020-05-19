Fontana has 426 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths associated with COVID-19 as of May 19, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
Fontana has the third-highest total of cases of any city in the county. Chino has 561 cases, mostly because of an outbreak at the California Institute for Men, and San Bernardino has 461 cases.
Yucaipa has the most deaths due to coronavirus of any city in the county with 25. Redlands has 22 deaths, Ontario has 18, and Colton has 13.
----- OVERALL IN THE COUNTY, there have been 3,707 cases and 157 deaths as of May 19.
The number of cases has doubled once every 14.1 days. The rate of hospitalizations has remained relatively steady for the past month.
A total of 41,144 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 9 percent of them have been infected, the county said.
Testing is now open to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
