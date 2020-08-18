The coronavirus crisis is continuing to plague Fontana and the rest of San Bernardino County.
Fontana has a total of 5,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths as of Aug. 19, according to the county's Department of Public Health.
Overall, the county has 42,947 cases and 621 deaths.
A total of 327,023 persons in the county have taken a PCR test for COVID-19, and the positivity rate is 13.1 percent.
The county is urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 31. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.