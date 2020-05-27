Fontana has 518 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths as of May 27, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Fontana has the third-highest total of cases of any city in the county.
Chino has 823 cases, mostly because of an outbreak at the California Institution for Men, and San Bernardino has 651 cases.
Overall in the county, there have been 4,914 coronavirus cases and 190 deaths. The number of cases has doubled once every 15.6 days.
A total of 57,355 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 8.6 percent of them have been confirmed patients, the county said.
Testing is now open to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
