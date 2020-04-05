It has been a week since San Bernardino County has revealed which individual cities have confirmed coronavirus cases, and while it is clear that COVID-19 has spread throughout the county, Fontana is one of the most affected cities.
In fact, as of April 6, Fontana has the second-highest total of cases of any city in the county with 66.
City officials are urging residents to follow social distancing guidelines and to "stay home, stay safe" in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Yucaipa has the most cases in the county with 77, including dozens who were infected due to an outbreak at a nursing home.
Redlands has 41 cases, San Bernardino has 40, and Rancho Cucamonga had 36.
Overall in the county, there have been 530 confirmed cases and 16 deaths as of April 6. This is a big increase from the day before, when there were 373 cases and 13 deaths.
The number of cases continues to rise each day as the county provides regular updates. On March 30, there were 111 cases in the county and eight in Fontana; in less than a week, those numbers have jumped tremendously, as analysts expected they would.
The county had no reported cases at all until March 15, when the first case was reported of a Kaiser Permanent Fontana patient who had returned to the area after visiting London.
"The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county," said County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. "However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order. Residents of cities that are listed should not panic and feel the need to go somewhere else. I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread."
The city data that has been added recently is intended to represent the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized, Gustafson said.
Those who view the data should also keep in mind that residence data is based on information contained on lab slips that accompany test results, Gustafson said. In some cases, that information might pertain to the hospital where a patient is being treated, a detention facility where a patient is being held, or something else. Sometimes that information is corrected, which would account for fluctuations in the numbers.
(1) comment
I live in a neighboring city to Fontana. I love the convince of the shopping centers doctors office and ect... but to be honest I haven't seen to much social distancing. Also no mask wearing at all. Had to drive a little further but got what I needed, all customers wearing masks some with gloves. That city has only 18 cases.
