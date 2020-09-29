Fontana has 7,384 cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Sept. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 55,203 cases and 955 deaths.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for the coronavirus.
In Fontana, testing takes place Monday through Friday at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 on weekdays. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
