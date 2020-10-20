The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana has risen above the 8,000 mark.
As of Oct. 20, a total of 8,050 Fontana residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The rate of infections went up sharply during the summer months but has declined somewhat in recent weeks.
There have been 109 deaths attributable to coronavirus in Fontana.
Overall in San Bernardino County, 60,621 persons have been infected with coronavirus and 1,028 have died as of Oct. 20.
---- COUNTY OFFICIALS are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19. In Fontana, free testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.