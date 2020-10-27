Fontana has a total of 8,508 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 113 deaths as of Oct. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall in the county, 63,850 persons have been infected with the coronavirus and 1,073 have died.
---- COUNTY OFFICIALS are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
In Fontana, free testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Also, testing is now available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
