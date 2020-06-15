Fontana has 805 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths as of June 15, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
Fontana has the third-highest total of coronavirus cases of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has the most cases with 1,194 and Chino has 1,030.
Overall, the county has 7,515 confirmed cases, and 4,605 people have recovered.
Redlands has the most deaths related to COVID-19 with 37, followed by Ontario with 30. There have been 228 deaths reported altogether in the county.
A total of 89,923 coronavirus tests have been administered in the county, and 8.4 percent of them have been positive.
Walk-up testing will be held at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana throughout the month of June.
Testing will be offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This is a free event and does not require health insurance. Testing is open to all county residents, and having symptoms is not required. All clients must wear a face covering.
Appointments are necessary and are made on a weekly basis by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
