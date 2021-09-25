There have been 44,995 coronavirus cases in Fontana and 570 deaths, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall in the county, there have been 343,215 COVID-19 cases and 5,099 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020, the county said.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
