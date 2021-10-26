A total of 45,947 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Fontana since the pandemic began early last year, and 610 residents have died as of Oct. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The rate of new infections has slowed greatly in recent weeks after a surge in July and August.
Within the Fontana Unified School District boundaries, there have been 5,731 cases of infections among youth (ages 5-19).
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 352,091 coronavirus cases.
Since Feb. 1, the number of fully vaccinated residents who have been stricken with COVID-19 has been 8,563, representing 15.1 percent of the total. The number of people who are not fully vaccinated has been 48,293, or 84.9 percent.
A total of 5,720 county residents have died after contracting COVID-19. Since Feb. 1, the number of fatal cases involving fully vaccinated people has been 46, while the number of fatal cases involving people who are not fully vaccinated has been 483.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated, because statistics have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County. Vaccinations are also available at several other locations throughout the county.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
