Fontana has had a total of 46,713 confirmed coronavirus cases and 625 deaths as of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 361,403 cases and 5,900 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated, because statistics have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
