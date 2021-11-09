A total of 46,209 Fontana residents have been afflicted with the coronavirus and 617 of them have died since the pandemic began early last year, according to statistics released on Nov. 8 by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The number of new cases was higher this past week than it had been the previous week.
Overall in the county, a total of 355,983 cases and 5,798 deaths have been reported. The number of hospitalizations in the county rose in October after declining in September.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated, because statistics have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
