Fontana now has 106 coronavirus cases, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County on April 12.
Fontana and Yucaipa both have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the county.
Fontana is the second-most populous city in the county, with more than 210,000 residents.
City officials are urging residents to follow social distancing guidelines and to "stay home, stay safe" in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Overall in the county, there have been 887 confirmed cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths as of April 12. The number of cases continued to rise each day as the county provided regular updates.
On the Herald News Facebook page, several commenters urged Fontana's residents to make wise choices.
"People in Fontana need to stay home," said Amy Torrealba.
"Stay home, please be careful!" said Lily Martinez.
Tiffany Carmen Mann said she has seen no changes in the number of people in public.
"Stay home you guys!" Mann said, adding that she wished she could do the same, but she is a nurse and so she has no choice.
