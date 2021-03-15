Relatively few new coronavirus infections are being reported in Fontana and in San Bernardino County as a whole.
As of March 14, there have been a total of 38,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fontana since the pandemic began early last year, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
This represented an increase of just 25 infections from the previous day -- a dramatic decline from the months of November, December, and January, when there were sometimes several hundred new cases reported per day.
The number of deaths, however, has continued to rise, and it reached 386 as of March 14 -- a one-day increase of 14.
In the county, there have been 288,787 cases and 3,462 deaths.
Free coronavirus testing is available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, and the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street. For appointments, visit sbcovid19.com.
