Fontana has a total of seven deaths associated with the coronavirus, San Bernardino County officials reported on April 30.
Yucaipa has the most coronavirus deaths in the county with 21. Colton has nine deaths and Upland, Redlands, and Fontana all have seven apiece.
Fontana has 245 coronavirus cases, the second-highest number of any city in San Bernardino County. The City of San Bernardino has 247 cases.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now surpassed the 2,000 mark in San Bernardino County. The county has 2,058 cases and 93 deaths as of April 30.
Last week, the county revealed a new and expanded dashboard which is providing more details about coronavirus and its spread in the county. Data used to produce the dashboard is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health.
The dashboard can be accessed at http://sbcovid19.com/
The county also provides a hotline for general information and resources. This hotline number is (909) 387-3911 and is accessible Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for medical calls; people who are feeling sick are urged to call their health care providers or 9-1-1. For questions about social services, call 2-1-1.
