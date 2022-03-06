The Fontana Police Department is investigating an incident in which a homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar on March 5, police said.
At about 10:47 p.m., police received a 911 call from a resident at a house in the 7300 block of Cypress Avenue. The homeowner told police dispatch he had just shot a home intruder.
Officers along with San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene and safely detained the homeowner while a security sweep of the home was conducted. Inside, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Andrew Ray Morales, a 36-year-old resident of San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
"During the preliminary investigation, it appears that the homeowner was confronted by an armed suspect during a burglary inside his residence when the shooting took place," said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
"The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. He has not been placed under arrest as this appears to be a case of self-defense."
This investigation is ongoing, and detectives are seeking any information or video surveillance footage related to this incident from the public. Persons with information are urged to contact Detective Adam Davis by phone at (909) 854-8152 or email at adavis@fontana.org.
