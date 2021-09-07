A 32-year-old Fontana man was killed in a stabbing incident in Redlands on Sept. 3, and two suspects have been arrested, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Jeffery Allen Lawwill, 46, of San Bernardino, was arrested on Sept. 4, shortly after being released from the hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the alleged assault that left 32-year-old Fontana resident Roberto Sustayta Luke dead, police said.
The day before, police had responded to two reported stabbings several blocks apart at a Pizza Hut in the 1300 block of West Colton Avenue and a motel in the 1100 block of West Colton Avenue.
Officers determined that both stabbings were related and that Lawwill and John James White, 46, of San Bernardino, had allegedly assaulted Luke near the motel.
Lawwill injured his hand in the assault, and he and White traveled two blocks to the Pizza Hut, where police and paramedics responded to one of the two reports of a stabbing, police said. Lawwill was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital. White was arrested.
Luke was located by officers responding to the stabbing at the motel parking lot. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Lawwill and White are being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
The incident is still under investigation.
