A Fontana man died and another person was critically injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on Dec. 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident took place at about 8:37 a.m. at Jurupa and Oleander avenues in the southern area of the city.
A 2017 BMW convertible driven by 25-year-old Maurice McIntosh was involved in the collision with a Freightliner semi with container/chassis driven by a 66-year-old man.
McIntosh was westbound on Jurupa, and according to witnesses, ran a red light, police said.
The semi was southbound on Oleander, turning left to eastbound Jurupa on a fresh green light. McIntosh turned his BMW to avoid colliding into the side of the chassis /container but went under the chassis sideways, police said.
San Bernardino County Fire/Medics performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but McIntosh suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased later at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
McIntosh's passenger, an adult male, was last known to be in critical condition at ARMC.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The Fontana P.D.’s Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating the crash.
