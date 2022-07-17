A Fontana man was among 70 suspects who were arrested during a recent two-week period as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Between July 4 and July 17, county authorities served 27 search warrants at various locations in El Mirage, Helendale, Adelanto, Victorville, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan, and Oak Hills as part of Operation Hammer Strike.
The 54-year-old Fontana suspect was one of four people arrested in connection with a parcel with no address in Adelanto.
Overall during the two-week period, investigators seized 116,162 marijuana plants, 9,669 pounds of processed marijuana, 17 guns, 1,085 grams of concentrated marijuana, and more than $55,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 870 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as eight indoor locations. Investigators mitigated one THC extraction lab and recovered one stolen vehicle.
