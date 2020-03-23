A 38-year-old Fontana man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a restaurant in Rancho Cucamonga earlier this month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 14, deputies received a tip regarding the possible identity of the suspect who robbed the Del Taco located in the 7200 block of Archibald Avenue on March 4. The suspect was recognized from a flyer disseminated to the public and was identified as Xavier Dedeaux, 38.
After further investigation, Dedeaux was located and arrested during a traffic stop in Fontana. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery. He remains in custody in lieu of no bail.
On the day of the robbery, the victim reported that the suspect came into the business and ordered food and then sat in the dining area. The victim resumed her duties and after a few minutes, she noticed the suspect entered the employee area behind the counter and was holding a knife. The suspect ordered her and two other employees to a back room and closed the door.
The victims could hear the suspect on the other side of the door where the safe is located. The suspect opened the unlocked safe and stole the cash inside. The suspect kicked the door to the room where the victims were held and left the business.
Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and captured images of the suspect, ultimately leading to the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.