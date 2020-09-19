Fontana now has more than 100 coronavirus deaths, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The city has 101 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the county said in its daily report on Sept. 19.
A total of 6,980 Fontana residents have been inflicted with the coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Overall in the county, there have been 52,827 cases and 908 deaths.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not. In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.