The Fontana Police Department confiscated a total of 7,300 pounds of illegal fireworks, including 800 pounds from July 4 only, police said.
Police were extremely busy on the Fourth of July, responding to 40 fires related to fireworks, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Police received 346 firework-related calls that day, Anderson said.
