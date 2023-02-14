A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Fontana on Feb. 3, and he died eight days later, authorities said.
The incident took place at about 6:52 p.m. near the intersection of Arrow Boulevard and Almeria Avenue, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The 44-year-old man was hit by a silver Honda Civic and was transported by paramedics to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
On Feb. 11, he was pronounced deceased at 10:34 p.m.
He was later identified as Anthony Charles Locke, a Fontana resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Because the incident took place in the unincorporated county area of Fontana, it was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
