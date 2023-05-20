One person was arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on May 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The checkpoint took place on the eastbound lanes of Baseline Avenue, east of S. Heritage Circle in the northern area of the city.
A total of 3,305 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Of those, 43 were pulled in for secondary inspection.
The totals for the night were as follows:
• One warrant arrest
• 18 citations
• Five impounds
• Nine vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid license.
----- THEN ON MAY 20, another checkpoint was held, this time in the southbound lanes of Cherry Avenue at Santa Ana Avenue in the southern part of Fontana.
A total of 1,493 vehicles passed through this checkpoint. Of those, 53 were pulled in for secondary inspection. The totals for the night were as follows:
• 31 citations
• 14 impounds
