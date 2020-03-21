Three people have been arrested on charges of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Fontana Police Department.
"When the governor declares a state of emergency, a price gouging statute kicks in. The law generally prohibits charging a price that is more than 10 percent what an item cost before the state (or local) declaration of emergency," the Fontana P.D. said on Facebook.
"In an effort to protect our citizens #FontanaPD is actively monitoring different social media platforms along with local businesses to protect our citizens from any price gouging."
On March 21, Fontana P.D. officers arrested Christopher Nasser, 55, in the 7300 block of Cherry Avenue; Lamar McDonald, 47, in the 14900 block of Summit Avenue; and Jose Carreto, 51, in the 6200 block of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.
In these separate cases, several items were involved, including toilet paper, respiratory masks, cleaning supplies, Lysol spray, Clorox wipes, hand soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer, said Jennie Vinzor, press information officer for the Fontana P.D.
"Thank you to our citizens for the tips," the P.D. said on Facebook.
(3) comments
Now that's using all that equipment for good! Great job guys. Might be able to buy toilet paper again before the month ends!
I imagine the next flu going around that does cause diarrhea, there will be a shortage of nose spray!
My Brother brought me some things from LaHabra to Rancho Cucamonga. He said he had gone into a CVS first and they were selling a small 4 roll of toilet paper for $10, if you can believe. I'm sure a lot of Mom and Pop stores will do this also. So sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.