The Fontana Police Department has provided an updated account of the officer-involved shooting which occurred in the northern area of the city on Feb. 13.
During the incident, a burglary suspect ran from police and then hid in a portable restroom before being fatally shot by an officer. The unarmed suspect was identified as Daverion Kinard, who would have been 29 years old on Feb. 14.
"In an effort to maintain our transparency and objectivity, the detailed investigation into this incident is being conducted by an outside independent investigative body," the Fontana P.D. said in a statement.
Here is the P.D.'s description of the entire incident:
At 10:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in progress in the 16500 block of Casa Grande Avenue. The victim of the burglary, who was not at home, became aware of the burglary through a video surveillance system. Police were called to respond to the scene. Officers arrived on scene and witnessed a male subject inside the house, confirming what the victim reported. The victim did not know the suspect, who was later found to be on Post Release Community Supervision for a prior conviction of felony burglary.
Officers ordered the suspect to stop by yelling through an open window. The suspect refused officer commands and fled the location. Officers chased the suspect on foot as several other officers responded to the area to assist.
Responding officers saw the suspect running from the area and issued additional verbal commands for him to surrender. The suspect refused those commands as well and fled into a tract of model homes still under construction at Justin Street and Heintz Way, south of the community where the initial burglary had occurred.
While officers were attempting to establish a perimeter, a single officer confronted the suspect hiding in a portable restroom, police said. Within seconds, an officer involved shooting occurred in which the officer fired one round and Kinard was struck in the front of his torso, police said.
Officers rendered aid to Kinard until medical aid arrived, but Kinard was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. Additionally, members of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office responded per preset protocol for officer involved shootings. All of the officers were equipped with body worn cameras which were activated in accordance with policy," the P.D. said in a news release.
No weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
"The details surrounding the use of force remain under investigation by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives and the Fontana Police Department is unable to provide additional information at this time. Once the investigation is completed and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, all information will become publicly available. The involved officer was placed on administrative leave consistent with department policy," the P.D. said.
