The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the local area has continued to go up recently, but at a slower pace than in previous months, health officials said.
Fontana has 6,855 cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Sept. 16.
Overall in the county, there have been 51,252 cases and 838 deaths.
Officials were pleased that the rate of increase has declined and are hoping that eventually the county will be able to open up more businesses.
The county is urging all residents to be tested for coronavirus, whether they have symptoms or not. In Fontana, testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
