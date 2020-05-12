Another Fontana resident has died from the coronavirus, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County on May 13.
Fontana now has 11 deaths and 365 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the county said.
The City of San Bernardino has the most cases in the county with 402 as of May 13. Chino has 376 cases.
Overall in the county, 3,153 cases have been confirmed and 138 persons have died from COVID-19.
The number of cases in the county has doubled once every 13 days.
In the county, 33,287 persons have been tested for coronavirus and 9.5 percent of them have been infected.
