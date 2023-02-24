There will be an afternoon of music, dance, art, and food — and probably rain — in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The annual Jazz Fest: A Black History Month Celebration will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The Jazz Fest was originally scheduled to be held outside at the next-door Miller Park Amphitheater, but it was moved inside due to the wet weather.
This year’s event will celebrate jazz and black culture with main stage musical performances by Durell Anthony and Caleb Minter, plus dance showcases from Tropicaleiza Dance and Drum.
Admission is free.
In addition to the celebration of jazz music, Jazz Fest will include artisanal shopping, various interactive art activities, a beer and wine garden, and food vendors.
For more information, call (909) 349-6975 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
