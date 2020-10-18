Four more Fontana residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a report by San Bernardino County health officials on Oct. 18.
A total of 109 Fontana residents have died from COVID-19, the county said.
There have been 7,943 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fontana since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Overall in the county, the death toll surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Oct. 18. San Bernardino County now has 59,696 cases and 1,021 deaths.
---- COUNTY OFFICIALS are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19. In Fontana, free testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
