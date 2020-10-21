Four more Fontana residents have died from COVID-19, according to a report by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health on Oct. 21.
Since the pandemic began earlier this year, a total of 113 Fontana residents have died.
There have been 8,072 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.
Fontana has the second-highest number of both cases and deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has 9,592 cases and 183 deaths.
Overall in the county, 60,945 persons have been infected with the coronavirus and 1,065 have died as of Oct. 21.
---- COUNTY OFFICIALS are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19. In Fontana, free testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Persons who have questions about the coronavirus can call the county at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday. To set up an appointment to get tested, visit sbcovid19.com.
