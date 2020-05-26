Free meals will be provided to youth in Fontana throughout the upcoming summer months, but in a different format, the Fontana Unified School District announced.
As this school year comes to a close, the last day for the FUSD's daily meal service program (which takes place during the noontime hour) will be Thursday, May 28.
However, the district will then start offering its summer grab-and-go meal service beginning Wednesday, June 3. This program will be slightly different than the service that the FUSD has been providing during the school year and will include more meals.
Director of Food Services Trieste Huey gave this information about the summer service for youth (ages 18 and under) at 11 district sites:
• Beginning June 3, FUSD will start distributing seven days’ worth of food in one day.
• FUSD will be distributing meals only on Wednesdays during the summer.
• Service will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to ensure that staff members stay cool and food stays fresh.
• Each child will receive a total of 21 meals per week (seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and seven suppers). Each child will also receive a half gallon of milk and each family will receive a produce box.
• There will be a maximum limit of six meals per vehicle (if families have more than six children, the FUSD will need a written list of names and birthdates of each child).
• To ensure food for all those who need it, residents are asked to visit only one site per day.
• The program is expanding to include Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
• There will be no meal service on May 29, June 1 or June 2.
----- FAMILIES can pick up meals every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following locations starting June 3:
Fontana A.B. Miller High School, 6821 Oleander Avenue
Almeria Middle School, 7723 Almeria Avenue
Beech Avenue Elementary School, 9206 Beech Avenue
Fontana Middle School, 8425 Mango Avenue
Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Avenue
Juniper Elementary School, 7655 Juniper Avenue
Palmetto Elementary School, 9325 Palmetto Avenue
Primrose Elementary School, 751 N. Maple Avenue
Redwood Elementary School, 8570 Redwood Avenue
Sierra Lakes Elementary School, 5740 Avenal Place
Southridge Tech Middle School, 14500 Live Oak Avenue
Students with special needs will be contacted by the district for meal service accommodations. For more information, call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.
