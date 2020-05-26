Free meals

The FUSD has been providing free meals for youth every weekday at various locations in Fontana (including Almeria Middle School, pictured) for the past two months.  This weekday service will end on May 28, but then the weekly summer food program will begin on Wednesday, June 3.  (Contributed photo by Mike Myers)

Free meals will be provided to youth in Fontana throughout the upcoming summer months, but in a different format, the Fontana Unified School District announced.

As this school year comes to a close, the last day for the FUSD's daily meal service program (which takes place during the noontime hour) will be Thursday, May 28.

However, the district will then start offering its summer grab-and-go meal service beginning Wednesday, June 3. This program will be slightly different than the service that the FUSD has been providing during the school year and will include more meals.

Director of Food Services Trieste Huey gave this information about the summer service for youth (ages 18 and under) at 11 district sites:

• Beginning June 3, FUSD will start distributing seven days’ worth of food in one day.

• FUSD will be distributing meals only on Wednesdays during the summer.

• Service will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to ensure that staff members stay cool and food stays fresh.

• Each child will receive a total of 21 meals per week (seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and seven suppers). Each child will also receive a half gallon of milk and each family will receive a produce box.

• There will be a maximum limit of six meals per vehicle (if families have more than six children, the FUSD will need a written list of names and birthdates of each child).

• To ensure food for all those who need it, residents are asked to visit only one site per day.

• The program is expanding to include Fontana A.B. Miller High School.

• There will be no meal service on May 29, June 1 or June 2.

----- FAMILIES can pick up meals every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following locations starting June 3:

Fontana A.B. Miller High School, 6821 Oleander Avenue

Almeria Middle School, 7723 Almeria Avenue

Beech Avenue Elementary School, 9206 Beech Avenue

Fontana Middle School, 8425 Mango Avenue

Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Avenue

Juniper Elementary School, 7655 Juniper Avenue

Palmetto Elementary School, 9325 Palmetto Avenue

Primrose Elementary School, 751 N. Maple Avenue

Redwood Elementary School, 8570 Redwood Avenue

Sierra Lakes Elementary School, 5740 Avenal Place

Southridge Tech Middle School, 14500 Live Oak Avenue

Students with special needs will be contacted by the district for meal service accommodations. For more information, call (909) 357-5160, ext. 29200.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.